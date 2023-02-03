 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Shriram Finance; target of Rs 1486: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Shriram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1486 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance (SHFL) reported stronger than expected AUM growth in Q3 (4.8%QoQ/13.2% YoY), led by robust growth in passenger vehicles (+20.9% YoY) and Personal/MSME loans (+62.9%/3.9%YoY). The company surprised positively on margins, which came in at 8.52% vs 8.3% (Q2FY23) as cost of borrowing saw only 6bps increase in Q3FY23.

Outlook

We continue with our 16% AUM CAGR for FY23-25E and maintain ‘BUY’ rating with TP of Rs1,486 (unchanged) at 1.3x on Sep’24E PABV. Re-rating can happen if SHFL maintains its growth momentum, while retaining asset quality in personal and MSME loan book.