Buy Shriram Finance; target of Rs 1486: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance (SHFL) reported stronger than expected AUM growth in Q3 (4.8%QoQ/13.2% YoY), led by robust growth in passenger vehicles (+20.9% YoY) and Personal/MSME loans (+62.9%/3.9%YoY). The company surprised positively on margins, which came in at 8.52% vs 8.3% (Q2FY23) as cost of borrowing saw only 6bps increase in Q3FY23.

Outlook

We continue with our 16% AUM CAGR for FY23-25E and maintain ‘BUY’ rating with TP of Rs1,486 (unchanged) at 1.3x on Sep’24E PABV. Re-rating can happen if SHFL maintains its growth momentum, while retaining asset quality in personal and MSME loan book.

