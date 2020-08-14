172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-shriram-city-union-finance-target-of-rs-910-motilal-oswal-5697831.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 910: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated August 12, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Shriram City Union Finance


SCUF posted 1QFY21 PAT of INR1.9b (19% beat). While NII stood at INR8.5b (in-line), lower-than-expected opex (INR3.1b v/s est. INR3.6b) due to rationalization of branch expansion and employee recruitment, led the beat. Total 1QFY21 credit costs at INR3.1b include ~INR1.8b worth COVID-19 provisions (total COVID-19 outstanding provisions stand at ~INR6.1b). - Collection efficiency improved MoM (Apr/May/Jun/Jul’20 at 30% /52%/71%/80%). 26% of the book is under moratorium. ~22%/41% of the overall/HFC customers are under moratorium (~50% for HFC in Apr’20).



Outlook


We, thus, increase our FY22E EPS estimates by 20% to factor in the lower opex and credit costs. We expect SCUF to deliver normalized RoE of 12-13% in FY23E. Maintain Buy with TP of INR910 (0.7x FY22E BVPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance

