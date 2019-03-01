App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 1950: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Shriram city Union Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Shriram city Union Finance


SCUF’s, AUM grew by 9.6% YoY to INR 288bn in 3QFY19 (vs. CSEC estimate of 11% YoY) predominantly led by growth in SME (18.2%YoY), 2Ws segment (9.1%YoY), and Other Non-gold loans (4.4%YoY). Consequently the loan mix was noted at SME segment (59.7%), Two Wheeler (18.3%), Loan against gold (9.6%) and Others(12.4%). Management retains its growth guidance of 18-20% CAGR over FY19-20E, to be predominantly driven by SME and 2W segments. Overall disbursements de-grew by 28% YoY in 3QFY19 to INR 45.8bn, owing to the liquidity crunch witnessed in the NBFC space. During the quarter, disbursements were largely seen in SME and in 2W segment, constituting 39% and 23% respectively of the overall disbursements.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 1.3X P/ABV of FY21E. We give the stock a BUY rating with a target price of INR 1,950, assigning a P/ABV of 1.5X on FY21E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 1, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance

