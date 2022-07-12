Buy Shree Cements; target of Rs 22,400: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Shree Cements

Shree indicated a focus on key strategic objectives: 1) optimizing cost through continually re-imagining business processes; 2) market consolidation and gaining market share; and 3) sustainable growth while minimizing environment footprint. The company reiterated its guidance for installed capacity of 80mt (7% CAGR) by FY30 by adding capacities in favorable markets and exploring new geographies through both organic and inorganic routes. After the completion of the ongoing projects, its domestic capacity will reach 56mt by Dec’24 vs. 46.4mt currently. Shree has planned a growth capex of Rs73bn over the next three years, which will be mainly for the ongoing projects such as 3.5mt/3mt integrated cement plants at Rajasthan/AP, 3mt grinding unit at West Bengal and a 106MW solar power plant. Revenues from the power segment (not disclosed in quarterly results) increased almost 4x YoY on a low base to Rs4bn, while incentive income declined 32% YoY to Rs1.7bn (Rs62/ton).

Outlook

We have a Buy rating on Shree Cements with a DCF-based TP of Rs22,400 (Jun’23E), implying a 15x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA.

At 14:19 hrs Shree Cements was quoting at Rs 19,678.70, down Rs 166.95, or 0.84 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 19,845.65 and an intraday low of Rs 19,599.85.

It was trading with volumes of 183 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,329 shares, a decrease of -86.23 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.37 percent or Rs 74.45 at Rs 19,845.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 31,441.05 and 52-week low Rs 17,900.00 on 15 September, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.41 percent below its 52-week high and 9.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 71,002.22 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shree Cements - 120722 - emkay