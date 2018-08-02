App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cements; target of Rs 19909: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Shree Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19909 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Shree Cements


Shree Cement’s (SRCM) Q1FY19 EBITDA plunged 19% YoY to INR5.75bn and adjusted EBITDA of INR6.45bn (adjusted for ~INR700mn MTM forex loss) too fell short of the INR7.3bn estimate. Even as cement volumes surged 19% YoY (in line), realisation dipped 2% QoQ (1% estimate) while overall adjusted cost/t rose 1.4% QoQ (our flat estimate). Hence, adjusted EBITDA/t at INR862 (down 29% YoY/10% QoQ) came 13% below estimate. Improved power sales was the only bright spot with EBITDA of INR430mn (INR135mn in Q4FY18 and INR14mn loss in Q1FY18). Calibrating for the Q1FY19 realisation dip and no respite in cost, we trim FY19E and FY20E EBITDA 6% and 3%, respectively.


Outlook


We stay positive on SRCM given: a) current cement prices in key market of North India being higher than Q1FY19 average and expectations of further improvement; and b) benefit of imminent rise in industry clinker utilisation. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR19,909 (INR20,544 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:37 pm

