English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Shree Cement: target of Rs 31,610: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 31,610 in its research report dated February 19, 2021.

Broker Research
February 22, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement is expected to benefit from strong cement pricing environment in north and high cement demand in east. Expect to continue to report industry-leading volume growth, driven by its presence in key regional markets viz. north and east. Capacity expansion plans to reach 57 mtpa over three years and 80 mtpa over six-seven years would provide sustainable long-term growth.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Shree Cement Limited (Shree Cement) with a revised PT of Rs. 31,610, as we expect it to report industry-leading growth led by rising capacity utilisation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Shree Cement
first published: Feb 22, 2021 04:03 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.