Buy Shree Cement: target of Rs 31,610: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement

Shree Cement is expected to benefit from strong cement pricing environment in north and high cement demand in east. Expect to continue to report industry-leading volume growth, driven by its presence in key regional markets viz. north and east. Capacity expansion plans to reach 57 mtpa over three years and 80 mtpa over six-seven years would provide sustainable long-term growth.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Shree Cement Limited (Shree Cement) with a revised PT of Rs. 31,610, as we expect it to report industry-leading growth led by rising capacity utilisation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.