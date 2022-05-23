English
    Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 30,110: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 30,110 in its research report date May 23, 2022.

    May 23, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Shree Cement


    Shree Cement (SRCM) reported in-line revenue/EBITDA performance of Rs41/9bn, While the reported PAT beat YSEC est. by 19% to Rs6.4bn, due to tax reversal in Q4FY22. SRCM reported sequential strong volume growth (+15%) whereas muted NSR (-5%) & Opex (-4%) uphold the EBITDA/te at Rs1134 (-9%) v/s YSEC est. Rs1194 in Q4FY22. For FY22, SRCM posted a volume/NSR growth of +3/13% y/y resulting in +14% revenue growth. Surge in Opex/te by +20% y/y translate in EBITDA decline by 8% y/y took margin to 25.5% in FY22 v/s 31.4% in FY21. SRCM’s CFO stood at Rs27.2bn in FY22 v/s Rs40.9bn FY21, due to rise in working capital requirement. While FCF stood at Rs7.5bn in FY22 v/s Rs31bn in FY21 due to higher capex (Rs19.6bn in FY22 v/s Rs9bn in FY21) and lower CFO generation. Looking at a strong demand outlook and incremental capacity addition we modelled +11/12% volume growth in FY23/24E. However, due to the inflated cost scenarios we trimmed our EBITDA/PAT est. by 13/27% for FY23E, while we believe SCRM’s EBITDA/te to get bottom down (Rs1250) in FY23E and rebound to Rs1450 levels in FY24E envisaging on cost normalcy.



    Outlook


    We expect SRCM to generate operating cash flow of Rs73bn which would help to fund its ongoing expansion (Rs32.5bn) internally over FY23-24E. Thus, we retain our BUY recommendation with a TP of Rs30,110 (earlier Rs32,000), valuing the stock at 21.2x EV/EBITDA on the FY24 estimates.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Shree Cement #Yes Securities
    first published: May 23, 2022 12:43 pm
