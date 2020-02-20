App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cement target of Rs 26000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 26000 in its research report dated February 17, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement


During Q3FY2020, Shree Cement’s adjusted standalone net profit grew by 10% y-o-y, led by healthy performance from the cement division, while power reported operating loss due to weak realisation. Shree Cement’s capacity expansion plan to reach 60MTPA in four years from the current 46MTPA remains on track. The company recently raised Rs. 2,400 crore through QIP to aid in future growth plans. Shree Cement’s continuous capacity expansion plan with nil rise in leverage is likely to aid in healthy net earnings growth over the next two years.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Shree Cement Limited (Shree Cement) with a revised PT of Rs. 26,000, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2022E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 20, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Shree Cement

