Buy Shree Cement: target of Rs 26,000: Sharekhan

May 23, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 26,000 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

In Q4FY2022, operational performance lagged estimates owing to lower-than-expected realisations. However, volume offtake and overall cost of production was better than estimates. The company started commercial production at 3 MTPA Pune grinding unit in February 2022 and 4 MTPA Chattisgarh clinker unit in March 2022. It is undertaking capacity expansion plans to increase domestic capacity to 53 mtpa by FY2024 along with solar capacity additions of 106 MW by Q2FY2023.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Shree Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 26,000, factoring in downwardly revised estimates.

first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
