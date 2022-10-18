English
    Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 24,300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Shree Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 24,300 in its research report dated October 17, 2022.

    October 18, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Cement


    Shree Cement is the third largest cement group in India with domestic cement capacity of 46.4 MT as of FY22. In the past four years, it has diversified itself from a 100% North player to a player with capacities now in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, UP, Karnataka and Odisha. It also has a presence in UAE with integrated cement capacity of 4 MT and 3.3 MT clinker (located near port in Ras-Al-Khaimah) • Proximity to end user market, use of split grinding units and power capacity of 742 MW (Including 211 MW WHRS) makes it most efficient player in the Industry.


    Outlook


    With expected revenue CAGR of 15.8% and RoIC of 18%, we remain positive on company and maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Shree at Rs 24,300 i.e.18.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:48 am
