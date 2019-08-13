App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 23,500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 23,500 in its research report dated August 12, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cements reported strong results, driven primarily by a sharp increase in realisations (up 14.5% YoY) during the quarter leading to a beat in margins & profitability during the quarter. However, weak sales volumes led to a marginal dip in revenues during the quarter. Sales volume were down 13.3% YoY to 6.06 MT mainly due to labour shortages during the election phase and a slowdown in private capex. Power segment revenues were down 6.4% YoY on account of higher base of last year. Cement cost per tonne fell 1.7% YoY. This was aided by strong realisation growth, led the margin expansion by 1100 bps YoY to 29.7% (vs. I-direct estimate of 27.2%). Hence, EBITDA grew 56.8% YoY to Rs 902.2 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 796.5 crore). While PBT growth (up 57.1% YoY) remained healthy, higher tax provisioning restricted PAT growth to 30% YoY in the quarter.


Outlook


Hence, we remain positive on the business and upgrade our rating to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 23,500share (i.e. @ 19.0xFY21E EV/EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 13, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shree Cement

