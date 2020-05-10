App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 23500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 23500 in its research report dated May 09, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cements continued to maintain its cost leadership in the industry with overall cost of production declining 7.3% YoY during the quarter to Rs 3095/t, which along with better pricing resulted in 34.4% YoY growth in EBITDA/t to Rs 1561/t during the quarter. However, on the revenue front, the company reported 2% YoY decline in revenues to Rs 3,218 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 3,036 crore) owing to demand weakness in the ending weeks of March 2020. Volumes for Q4FY20 dipped 5.3% YoY to 6.9 MT. Blended realisations increased 3.5% YoY to Rs 4.656/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 4,780/t). Due to higher realisations and a reduction in total costs/tonne by 6% YoY, EBITDA margins expanded 772 bps YoY to 33.5% (I-direct estimate: 28.3%). Thus, EBITDA saw 27% growth YoY to Rs 1,079 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 856 crore). Further, with proceeds from QIP being parked in liquid investments, other income is almost 2x YoY. Thus, PAT increased 83% YoY to Rs 588 crore YoY (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 297 crore).


Outlook


Shree Cement added capacities and entered non-core regions without jeopardising its profitability and return ratios. The company has maintained leadership on the cost front led by continued focus on cost rationalisation. We expect the company to continue its leadership on the costs, profitability and, thus, return front. Thus, we maintain our positive stance on the company with a BUY rating and an unchanged target price of Rs 23,500.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read More
First Published on May 10, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shree Cement

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.