Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 23500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Cement

Shree Cements continued to maintain its cost leadership in the industry with overall cost of production declining 7.3% YoY during the quarter to Rs 3095/t, which along with better pricing resulted in 34.4% YoY growth in EBITDA/t to Rs 1561/t during the quarter. However, on the revenue front, the company reported 2% YoY decline in revenues to Rs 3,218 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 3,036 crore) owing to demand weakness in the ending weeks of March 2020. Volumes for Q4FY20 dipped 5.3% YoY to 6.9 MT. Blended realisations increased 3.5% YoY to Rs 4.656/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 4,780/t). Due to higher realisations and a reduction in total costs/tonne by 6% YoY, EBITDA margins expanded 772 bps YoY to 33.5% (I-direct estimate: 28.3%). Thus, EBITDA saw 27% growth YoY to Rs 1,079 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 856 crore). Further, with proceeds from QIP being parked in liquid investments, other income is almost 2x YoY. Thus, PAT increased 83% YoY to Rs 588 crore YoY (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 297 crore).

Outlook

Shree Cement added capacities and entered non-core regions without jeopardising its profitability and return ratios. The company has maintained leadership on the cost front led by continued focus on cost rationalisation. We expect the company to continue its leadership on the costs, profitability and, thus, return front. Thus, we maintain our positive stance on the company with a BUY rating and an unchanged target price of Rs 23,500.

