you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 23,400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 23,400 in its research report dated May 20, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement


4QFY19 volumes (including clinker) increased ~13.3% YoY to 7.3mt (our est. 7.04mt). Realizations increased ~1.6% YoY to INR4,225, while revenue grew 17% YoY to INR32.8b (our est. INR33.1b). Cement revenue grew 15% YoY to INR30.8b, while Power revenue was up 52% YoY to INR2.0b. Easing cost pressures drive margins: Total cost/t declined 2% YoY. Power EBITDA at INR430m, resulted in cement EBITDA/t growing 15% YoY to INR1,103/t). Thus, EBITDA was up 35% at INR8.5b (in-line). Overall, margins were up 3.4pp YoY at 25.8%. Tax rate stood at 20% in 4QFY19 v/s 13% in 4QFY18, thus, reported PAT declined 20% YoY to INR3.2b (our est. INR3.5b).


Outlook


We increase our PAT estimate by 2% for FY20 and by 4% for FY21, led by 2% increase in EBITDA estimate due to higher realization assumption and cost savings. We value SRCM at 15.5x June'21 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a Target Price of INR23,400. Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shree Cement

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

