you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cement target of Rs 22,500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22,500 in its research report dated October 22, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement


We upgrade Shree Cement to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 22,500, owing to upward revision in net earnings estimates along with favourable demand and pricing environment in its key northern region of operations. During Q2FY2019, Shree Cement reported better-than-expected standalone net profit, led by strong cement realisation growth along with a decline in operating cost structure. The power division’s performance was, however, disappointing. Shree Cement targets 46MTPA capacity by FY2021 end and 60MTPA in four years from 40MTPA currently. The company would be raising Rs. 3,000 crore through QIP over a year’s time to fund its capacity expansion plans.


Outlook


We increase our net earnings estimate for FY2020-FY2021, factoring higher realisation and lower opex, leading to upward revision in our PT to Rs. 22,500.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 23, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Shree Cement

