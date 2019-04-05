Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 20,800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement

Cement prices have shown healthy improvement in Shree Cement’s region of operations during Q4FY2019. Pet coke prices have shown a declining trend over the trailing two quarters, while cement production for the industry during January-February 2019 has shown a 9.5% y-o-y increase. Shree Cement’s capacity expansion plans to reach 45MT by FY2021 are likely to aid in sustaining a higher volume growth trajectory going ahead.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Shree Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 20,800, factoring the increase in earnings estimate and assigning higher valuation multiple on account of favourable business outlook.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.