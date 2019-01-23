App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 20,221: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 20,221 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement


SRCM's 3QFY19 volumes including clinker increased ~11.4% YoY to 5.93mt (in line with est.) led by healthy growth from the eastern region. Realizations increased ~4.4% YoY /1.1% QoQ to INR4,315 (in line with est.), while revenues stood at INR27.8b, +21% YoY (est. INR26.9b). Cement revenue stood at INR25.6b (+16% YoY), while Power revenues stood at INR2.2b (2.15x YoY).


Outlook


We reduce EBITDA/PAT estimate by 2%/3% for FY20 by 3%/5% for FY21. The company trades at 14x/11x EV on FY20/21 EBITDA. We value SRCM at 15x Dec'20 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a Target Price of INR20,221. Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shree Cement

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.