Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 20,221: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement

SRCM's 3QFY19 volumes including clinker increased ~11.4% YoY to 5.93mt (in line with est.) led by healthy growth from the eastern region. Realizations increased ~4.4% YoY /1.1% QoQ to INR4,315 (in line with est.), while revenues stood at INR27.8b, +21% YoY (est. INR26.9b). Cement revenue stood at INR25.6b (+16% YoY), while Power revenues stood at INR2.2b (2.15x YoY).

Outlook

We reduce EBITDA/PAT estimate by 2%/3% for FY20 by 3%/5% for FY21. The company trades at 14x/11x EV on FY20/21 EBITDA. We value SRCM at 15x Dec'20 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a Target Price of INR20,221. Buy.

