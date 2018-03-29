App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 29, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 18867: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 18867 in its research report dated March 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement


SRCM is increasing its domestic capacity by 32% over FY17-19, supported by capacity addition in the east, north and south markets at an estimated capital cost of USD60/t (significantly lower than market ascribed EV/tonne of USD 170-200/t). Additionally, the company has acquired an integrated asset in the UAE at USD76/t, helping it maintain lower cost of capacity addition – in line with the company’s long-term strategy.


Outlook


SRCM is likely to deliver EBITDA CAGR of 29% over FY18-20, led by healthy volume growth (driven by rapid capacity addition) and pricing improvement (driven by higher realizations in the underlying markets in the north). In our view, SRCM – with its superior return ratios and strong earnings growth – deserves to trade at premium valuations. We, thus, value the stock at 15.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of INR 18,867. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shree Cement

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.