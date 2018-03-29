Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 18867: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement

SRCM is increasing its domestic capacity by 32% over FY17-19, supported by capacity addition in the east, north and south markets at an estimated capital cost of USD60/t (significantly lower than market ascribed EV/tonne of USD 170-200/t). Additionally, the company has acquired an integrated asset in the UAE at USD76/t, helping it maintain lower cost of capacity addition – in line with the company’s long-term strategy.

Outlook

SRCM is likely to deliver EBITDA CAGR of 29% over FY18-20, led by healthy volume growth (driven by rapid capacity addition) and pricing improvement (driven by higher realizations in the underlying markets in the north). In our view, SRCM – with its superior return ratios and strong earnings growth – deserves to trade at premium valuations. We, thus, value the stock at 15.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of INR 18,867. Maintain Buy.

