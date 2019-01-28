Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 18,660: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement

We expect Shree Cement to report a 25% CAGR in net earnings during FY2019-FY2021, backed by increasing utilisation and easing pressure on operating expenses. Shree Cement reported healthy operational performance (EBITDA per tonne up 6% y-o-y) backed by volume (up 11%) and realisation (up 4.5%). However, higher interest, depreciation and lower other income led to the decline in adjusted net earnings. Commissioned 3MT clinker unit and on track to reach 45MT cement capacity by FY2021, which should sustain healthy volume growth going ahead.

Outlook

We upgrade Shree Cement to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 18,660, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2021.

