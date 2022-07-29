 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 705: ICICI Direct

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Shoppers Stop has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 705 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop (SSL) is one of India’s leading departmental stores and has undergone various structural changes with focus on enhancing its share of private label brands and beauty portfolio, accelerating growth through digital channels and providing better shopping experience through ‘personal shoppers’ • Operates 90 departmental stores and 171 beauty format stores spread across 4.2 million sq. ft. and present in 47 cities.

Outlook

We value SSL at Rs 705 i.e. 11.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

Shoppers Stop - 280722 - icici

