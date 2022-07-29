English
    Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 705: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Shoppers Stop has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 705 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Shoppers Stop


    Shoppers Stop (SSL) is one of India’s leading departmental stores and has undergone various structural changes with focus on enhancing its share of private label brands and beauty portfolio, accelerating growth through digital channels and providing better shopping experience through ‘personal shoppers’ • Operates 90 departmental stores and 171 beauty format stores spread across 4.2 million sq. ft. and present in 47 cities.


    Outlook


    We value SSL at Rs 705 i.e. 11.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Shoppers Stop - 280722 - icici

    Broker Research
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:59 pm
