Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 705: ICICI Direct

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

ICICI Direct's research report on Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop (SSL) is one of India’s leading departmental stores and has undergone various structural changes with focus on enhancing its share of private label brands and beauty portfolio, accelerating growth through digital channels and providing better shopping experience through ‘personal shoppers’ • Operates 90 departmental stores and 171 beauty format stores spread across 4.2 million sq. ft. and present in 47 cities.

Outlook

We value SSL at Rs 705 i.e. 11.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

