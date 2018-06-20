App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:26 PM IST

Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 680: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Shoppers Stop has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated June 19, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Shoppers Stop


We recently met Mr. Rajiv Suri, new Managing Director and CEO of Shoppers Stop (SSL). SSL’s operating performance has been soft over the past two years, and our interaction with the CEO makes us believe that SSL can turn around in light of the proposed structural changes. Key takeaways are: 1) sharper focus on private labels via greater investments (e.g. hiring a new team) and adoption of differentiated marketing strategies; 2) plans afoot to integrate SSL operations with Amazon to generate more footfalls; 3) new discount vouchers helping stay ahead of competition; and (iv) scale up of beauty portfolio, wherein SSL already has a pole position. Besides, the company is targeting to be debt-free, which will be an added boost. Maintain ‘BUY’.


Outlook
We believe SSL is a potential turnaround given its: 1) new management team; 2) Amazon tie-up, which will boost growth via omni-channel (100% CAGR expected over next 2–3 years); 3) increasing salience of private labels; and 4) negligible net debt. At CMP, the stock is trading at 12.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We retain 15x FY20E EV/EBITDA multiple to arrive at the TP of INR680. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:26 pm

#Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

