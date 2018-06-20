Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 680: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Shoppers Stop

We recently met Mr. Rajiv Suri, new Managing Director and CEO of Shoppers Stop (SSL). SSL’s operating performance has been soft over the past two years, and our interaction with the CEO makes us believe that SSL can turn around in light of the proposed structural changes. Key takeaways are: 1) sharper focus on private labels via greater investments (e.g. hiring a new team) and adoption of differentiated marketing strategies; 2) plans afoot to integrate SSL operations with Amazon to generate more footfalls; 3) new discount vouchers helping stay ahead of competition; and (iv) scale up of beauty portfolio, wherein SSL already has a pole position. Besides, the company is targeting to be debt-free, which will be an added boost. Maintain ‘BUY’.

We believe SSL is a potential turnaround given its: 1) new management team; 2) Amazon tie-up, which will boost growth via omni-channel (100% CAGR expected over next 2–3 years); 3) increasing salience of private labels; and 4) negligible net debt. At CMP, the stock is trading at 12.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We retain 15x FY20E EV/EBITDA multiple to arrive at the TP of INR680. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

