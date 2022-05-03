Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 595: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop (SSL) is one of India’s leading departmental stores and has undergone various structural changes with focus on enhancing its share of private label brands and beauty portfolio, accelerating growth through digital channels and providing a better shopping experience through ‘personal shoppers’. Operates 88 departmental stores, 171 beauty format stores spread across 4.2 million sq ft while being present in 47 cities.



Outlook

With the new management team in place, we expect a revival in SSL’s revenue trajectory and margin profile. Reasonable valuations prompt us to remain positive on the stock and maintain BUY. We value SSL at Rs 595 i.e. 10.0x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

