you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shemaroo Entertainment; target of Rs 640: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on Shemaroo Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated September 11, 2018.

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Shemaroo Entertainment


Incorporated in 1962, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, a content aggregator, is an established Film Entertainment "Content House" in India. The content Library of the company consists of more than 3500 titles spanning Hindi films and titles in various other regional languages like Marathi, Gujarati, etc. as well as non-film content e.g. devotional, animation, spiritual.


Outlook


Hence we believe that the Shemaroo stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 640 over the next 12 to 18 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 12, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Joindre Capital Services #Recommendations #Shemaroo Entertainment

