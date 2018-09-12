Buy Shemaroo Entertainment; target of Rs 640: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Shemaroo Entertainment

Incorporated in 1962, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, a content aggregator, is an established Film Entertainment "Content House" in India. The content Library of the company consists of more than 3500 titles spanning Hindi films and titles in various other regional languages like Marathi, Gujarati, etc. as well as non-film content e.g. devotional, animation, spiritual.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the Shemaroo stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 640 over the next 12 to 18 months.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.