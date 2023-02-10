 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Sheela Foam; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sheela Foam recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sheela Foam

Sheela Foam (SFL) is the market leader in domestic mattresses industry with a value market share of ~25% in organised segment. The company’s “Sleepwell” is one of the leading brands in the domestic mattresses industry. Apart from India (contributes ~70% to topline), SFL also manufactures Polyutherene (PU)/technical foams in Australia and Spain with revenue contributions of 15% each. Revenue, earnings grew at CAGR of 11%, 13%, respectively, in FY18-22 • Cash surplus b/s with average three-years RoE, RoCE of 19%, 22%,respectively.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We introduce our FY25E estimates. We roll over our valuation on FY25E and value SFL at 40x P/E FY25E EPS with a target price of Rs 1450.

