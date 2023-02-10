English
    Buy Sheela Foam; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sheela Foam recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

    Edited by : Subhash Helgaokar
    February 10, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sheela Foam

    Sheela Foam (SFL) is the market leader in domestic mattresses industry with a value market share of ~25% in organised segment. The company’s “Sleepwell” is one of the leading brands in the domestic mattresses industry. Apart from India (contributes ~70% to topline), SFL also manufactures Polyutherene (PU)/technical foams in Australia and Spain with revenue contributions of 15% each. Revenue, earnings grew at CAGR of 11%, 13%, respectively, in FY18-22 • Cash surplus b/s with average three-years RoE, RoCE of 19%, 22%,respectively.


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We introduce our FY25E estimates. We roll over our valuation on FY25E and value SFL at 40x P/E FY25E EPS with a target price of Rs 1450.