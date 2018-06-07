Buy Sheela Foam: Equity99

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Sheela Foam reported very good set of nos. Overall revenue increased 15% YoY on the back of increase in selling price. India revenue was up 15% YoY. Australia Revenue was up 12% YoY. Volume growth stood in the range of 2-3%. We are expecting strong profit growth in the future led by better volumes and margins which will be backed by strong sales volume recovery.

The TDI prices are also expected to cool-off after the new plant in Saudi Arabia is operational. The earnings will get boost from pan India launch of mass market brand ‘Starlite’ and mid-market brand ‘Feather Foam’ and

EBITDA margin recovery led by softening raw material prices.

Key demand drivers for Sheela Foam’s products are rising population, urbanization, rising number of nuclear families, changing lifestyles and rising income levels. Looking at the revenue drivers and company’s ability to generate FCF we are recommending a buy.

: The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.