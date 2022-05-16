English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 835: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 16, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Sharda Cropchem


    On 24% volume and 25% pricing growth, Sharda’s revenue/PAT grew 49%/52% in FY22. Management talked of 15-20% revenue growth in FY23 with a 20-22% EBITDA margin supported by strong agri demand globally. We are positive about Sharda’s future performance, considering its focus on registrations, rising share of high margin products and deeper penetration in markets. Further, internally-funded capex and FCF would strengthen its balance sheet. We expect its revenue/profit to clock 15%/16% CAGRs over FY22-24.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 14x FY23e and 12x FY24e earnings. We maintain our Buy rating, though with a revised TP of Rs835, valuing the stock at 16x FY24e earnings. We expect high growth momentum, a strong balance sheet, free cash-flows and strong return ratios over FY22-24.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem
    first published: May 16, 2022 06:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.