Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 762: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Sharda Cropchem

Sharda Cropchem Limited (SCL) reported solid growth in 1Q FY23 as revenues increased by 32.4% y-o-y to Rs 824.5 crore, driven by better product mix and price realisation. Gross margin was down ~390 bps y-o-y to 24.4% due to a depreciating EUR and higher freight costs. EBITDA margin (excluding write-off of intangible assets and intangible assets under development in 1Q FY22, and loss on fair valuation of investments in 1Q FY23) declined by ~360 bps y-o-y to 13.5%, broadly in line with the fall in gross margin. PAT fell by 40.6% y-o-y to Rs 22.6 crore as PAT margin declined by ~340 bps y-o-y to 2.7% due to lower operating profitability, loss on fair valuation of investments, and FX loss, partly offset by a net tax credit.

Outlook

At current levels, the SCL stock trades at an attractive level of 10.3x FY24E EPS. Based on an unchanged target P/E multiple of 15.0x FY24E, we maintain a BUY rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 762 (down from Rs 836), informing an upside of 45%.

