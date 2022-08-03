English
    Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 762: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 762 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    August 03, 2022
     
     
    Khambatta Securities' research report on Sharda Cropchem


    Sharda Cropchem Limited (SCL) reported solid growth in 1Q FY23 as revenues increased by 32.4% y-o-y to Rs 824.5 crore, driven by better product mix and price realisation. Gross margin was down ~390 bps y-o-y to 24.4% due to a depreciating EUR and higher freight costs. EBITDA margin (excluding write-off of intangible assets and intangible assets under development in 1Q FY22, and loss on fair valuation of investments in 1Q FY23) declined by ~360 bps y-o-y to 13.5%, broadly in line with the fall in gross margin. PAT fell by 40.6% y-o-y to Rs 22.6 crore as PAT margin declined by ~340 bps y-o-y to 2.7% due to lower operating profitability, loss on fair valuation of investments, and FX loss, partly offset by a net tax credit.



    Outlook


    At current levels, the SCL stock trades at an attractive level of 10.3x FY24E EPS. Based on an unchanged target P/E multiple of 15.0x FY24E, we maintain a BUY rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 762 (down from Rs 836), informing an upside of 45%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 10:39 pm
