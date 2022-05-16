English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 750: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 16, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sharda Cropchem


    Sharda Cropchem (SHCR) reported strong operational performance in 4QFY22, primarily led by healthy revenue growth across regions. Key highlights are: (1) Volume/Price/FX growth of -11%/42%/0.3% YoY (FY22 24%/25%/1% YoY) respectively; (2) Gross margin declined 210bps YoY to 29.2% led by higher freight cost; (3) Better operating leverage coupled with superior geographical and product mix has resulted into EBITDA margins expansion of 100bps YoY to 20.9% (incl. IU&AD write-offs of Rs178mn in 4QFY22; FY22 Rs292mn); and (4) Working capital days up by 3 days YoY to 89. Citing positive growth momentum across regions, management remains confident of achieving 15-20% YoY revenue growth for FY23E, while maintaining margins at current levels aided by better geographical mix and higher contribution from recently received new registrations. That said, factoring in better FY22 performance and positive demand momentum we increase our EPS estimates for FY23/24E by 8%/3% respectively.


    Outlook


    Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of Rs750 (earlier INR630 based on 13x FY24E EPS) based on 15xFY24E EPS (assigning 5- year average multiple). We believe that risk reward remains favorable for the stock.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem
    first published: May 16, 2022 11:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.