    Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 640: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    May 15, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sharda Cropchem

    We trim our FY24/25E estimates by 5% each, citing high channel inventory concerns in key geographies particularly the NAFTA region (contributing ~34% of the agrochemical revenues in FY23). Sharda Cropchem (SHCR) reported revenue growth of 3% YoY, led by volume/price/FX growth of -3%/+2%/+4% YoY. Gross margins (GM) expanded by 240bps YoY to 31.6%, largely led by better product and geographical mix (higher contribution of Europe- higher margin zone) aided by positive currency impact which was offset by higher opex up 330bps YoY resulting into an EBITDA margin contraction of 20bps YoY (incl. IU&AD write-off of Rs54mn in 4QFY23) to 20.7%. Citing positive growth momentum across regions (barring NAFTA) coupled with price hikes in the recent past, management remains confident of achieving ~15% YoY revenue growth with margins to be in the range of 18-20% in FY24E.


    Outlook

    That said, we maintain our ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs640 (earlier Rs670) based on 14XFY25 EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

