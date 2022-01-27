MARKET NEWS

    Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 600: Anand Rathi

    Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 600: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated January 25, 2022.

    January 27, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Sharda Cropchem


    We are positive about Sharda’s future performance, considering its focus on registration, rising share of high margin products and deeper penetration in markets. Further, internally-funded capex and FCF would strengthen its balance sheet. We expect its revenue/profit to clock 14%/15% CAGRs over FY22-24.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 12.4x FY22e and 9.4x FY24e earnings. We maintain our Buy rating, though with a revised TP of Rs600, valuing the stock at 13x FY24e earnings.


    At 17:30 Sharda Cropchem was quoting at Rs 578.35, up Rs 52.55, or 9.99 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 578.35 and an intraday low of Rs 501.25.

    There were pending buy orders of 4,948 shares, with no sellers available.

    It was trading with volumes of 396,505 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 62,662 shares, an increase of 532.76 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 19.99 percent or Rs 87.60 at Rs 525.80.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 578.35 and 52-week low Rs 265.00 on 27 January, 2022 and 27 January, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 0 percent below its 52-week high and 118.25 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,217.90 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 10:16 pm
