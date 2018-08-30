App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 504: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 504 in its research report dated August 30, 2018.

Nalanda Securities' research report on Sharda Cropchem


SHCR is engaged in activities of identifying new products and registration opportunities. Once these opportunities are identified, they immediately begin with the process of seeking registration from the regional authorities. The entire manufacturing of the products is outsourced to vendors in China which further helps them to mitigate the sourcing risk. It is able to maintain an asset light model owing to non-investment in land, plant and equipment for research and manufacturing activities.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 396.75 the stock is trading at 6.1x FY20E EV/ EBITDA and 11x FY20E EPS. We value the company using an average of PE and EV/ EBITDA methodology to arrive at a target price of INR 504.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:23 pm

tags #Buy #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem

