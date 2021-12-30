Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 480: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Sharda Cropchem

Powered by its focus on registering formulations and active ingredient across regions, Sharda’s strong growth would continue. A strong pipeline and distribution network would add to growth. Internallyfunded capex and FCF generation would strengthen its balance sheet, resulting in higher return ratios.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Sharda Cropchem, with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs.480.

