you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 480: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated December 30, 2021.

December 30, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Sharda Cropchem


Powered by its focus on registering formulations and active ingredient across regions, Sharda’s strong growth would continue. A strong pipeline and distribution network would add to growth. Internallyfunded capex and FCF generation would strengthen its balance sheet, resulting in higher return ratios.



Outlook


We initiate coverage on Sharda Cropchem, with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs.480.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem
first published: Dec 30, 2021 11:19 am

