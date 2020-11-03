172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sharda-cropchem-target-of-rs-471-dolat-capital-market-6052721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 471: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 471 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Sharda Cropchem


Sharda Cropchems reported a strong 2QFY21, Sales/EBITDA grew by 31.0/221.8% YoY to Rs 4.24bn and Rs 638mn respectively. Results were above our estimates (Sales/EBITDA D.est: Rs 3.52 bn and Rs 437mn). PAT turned positive on a YoY basis to Rs 190mn. Gross margins showed an improvement due to benign raw material costs, by 412bps YoY. Other expenses were kept under control, up only by 0.8% YoY to Rs 608mn. Depreciation inched up on account of higher capitalization and amortization of intangible assets, and stood at Rs 423mn up by 28.4% YoY.


Outlook


We roll forward FY23E estimates, and revise target price to Rs 471/share @15x FY23E EPS. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.