Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 471: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Sharda Cropchem

Sharda Cropchems reported a strong 2QFY21, Sales/EBITDA grew by 31.0/221.8% YoY to Rs 4.24bn and Rs 638mn respectively. Results were above our estimates (Sales/EBITDA D.est: Rs 3.52 bn and Rs 437mn). PAT turned positive on a YoY basis to Rs 190mn. Gross margins showed an improvement due to benign raw material costs, by 412bps YoY. Other expenses were kept under control, up only by 0.8% YoY to Rs 608mn. Depreciation inched up on account of higher capitalization and amortization of intangible assets, and stood at Rs 423mn up by 28.4% YoY.

Outlook

We roll forward FY23E estimates, and revise target price to Rs 471/share @15x FY23E EPS. Maintain Buy.

