Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 398: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Sharda Cropchem

Sharda Cropchems reported a subdued 1QFY21 performance despite the advantage of a weaker base. Results were lower than our estimates on Sales/EBITDA/PAT. Sales de-grew by 7.5% YoY to Rs 3.88bn (D.est: Rs 4.57bn). EBITDA showed a marginal improvement of 3.0% YoY to Rs 610mn (D.est: Rs 862mn).

Outlook

Growth in PBT too was muted at 1.3% YoY to Rs 347mn, PAT growth was higher at 22.6% YoY to Rs 279mn owing to a lower tax rate 19.5% in 1QFY21 against 33.5% in Q1FY20.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.