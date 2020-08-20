172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sharda-cropchem-target-of-rs-398-dolat-capital-2-5728781.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 398: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 398 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Sharda Cropchem


Sharda Cropchems reported a subdued 1QFY21 performance despite the advantage of a weaker base. Results were lower than our estimates on Sales/EBITDA/PAT. Sales de-grew by 7.5% YoY to Rs 3.88bn (D.est: Rs 4.57bn). EBITDA showed a marginal improvement of 3.0% YoY to Rs 610mn (D.est: Rs 862mn).


Outlook


Growth in PBT too was muted at 1.3% YoY to Rs 347mn, PAT growth was higher at 22.6% YoY to Rs 279mn owing to a lower tax rate 19.5% in 1QFY21 against 33.5% in Q1FY20.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem

