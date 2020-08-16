172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sharda-cropchem-target-of-rs-348-prabhudas-lilladher-5708981.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 348: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 348 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sharda Cropchem


Sharda Cropchem reported inline set of results as prebuying in 4Q’20 led to flattish topline in 1Q’21. Declining raw material cost led to 207 bps expansion in gross margin. With improving operating environment, FY21 is expected to be a turnaround year for the company with both Europe and NAFTA to be growth levers. Cushion on gross margin pressure is expected to continue with better availability and reduction in raw material prices. We have increased our EBITDA/APAT estimates by 22%/38% for FY21E and 18%/31% for FY22E to factor in lower RM cost and lower than expected hit on forex. We expect topline/EBITDA/APAT to grow by 9%/22%/18% between FY20-22E.



Outlook


We roll forward to Sept 22 estimates and upgrade the stock to BUY (from Accumulate) with revised target price of Rs348 based on 13x Sep’22 earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:07 am

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem

