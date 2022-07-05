Buy Shaily Engineering Plastics ; target of Rs 2235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Shaily Engineering Plastics

We met the management of Shaily Engineering Plastics (Shaily) to get an insight into its business and future plans. Shaily is into manufacturing high precision injection moulded plastic components and finished goods in home furnishing, healthcare, toys, personal care and automotive components. Export revenue contributed ~76% to the topline in FY22 while the rest came from the domestic business for Shaily • The company’s biggest clients include a Swedish furnishing major (SFM), which contributes ~55% to the topline.

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Shaily at Rs 2235 i.e. 25x on FY24E EPS.

At 18:30 hrs Shaily Engineering Plastics was quoting at Rs 1,938.30, up Rs 12.90, or 0.67 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,938.30 and an intraday low of Rs 1,800.65.

It was trading with volumes of 0 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 393 shares, a decrease of -100.00 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.87 percent or Rs 35.40 at Rs 1,925.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,323.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,500.00 on 06 April, 2022 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.56 percent below its 52-week high and 29.22 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,778.10 crore.

