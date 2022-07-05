English
    Buy Shaily Engineering Plastics ; target of Rs 2235: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Shaily Engineering Plastics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2235 in its research report dated July 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 05, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Shaily Engineering Plastics


    We met the management of Shaily Engineering Plastics (Shaily) to get an insight into its business and future plans. Shaily is into manufacturing high precision injection moulded plastic components and finished goods in home furnishing, healthcare, toys, personal care and automotive components. Export revenue contributed ~76% to the topline in FY22 while the rest came from the domestic business for Shaily • The company’s biggest clients include a Swedish furnishing major (SFM), which contributes ~55% to the topline.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Shaily at Rs 2235 i.e. 25x on FY24E EPS.


    At 18:30 hrs Shaily Engineering Plastics was quoting at Rs 1,938.30, up Rs 12.90, or 0.67 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,938.30 and an intraday low of Rs 1,800.65.

    It was trading with volumes of 0 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 393 shares, a decrease of -100.00 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.87 percent or Rs 35.40 at Rs 1,925.40.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,323.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,500.00 on 06 April, 2022 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 16.56 percent below its 52-week high and 29.22 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,778.10 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 5, 2022 10:18 am
