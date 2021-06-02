Buy Shaily Engineering Plastics; target of Rs 1670: ICICI Direct

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Shaily Engineering Plastics

Shaily reported a strong performance in Q4FY21 with revenue, PAT growth of ~38%, ~40%, respectively. Further, the company has guided for strong revenue growth in FY22 despite lockdown related disruptions in Q1. A home furnishing major (HFM) remains a key contributor to the overall topline (55% of overall revenue). However, significant growth opportunities in the healthcare segment (revenue growth of 2-3x in the next three to five years) and strong order pipeline in the toy business provide strong revenue visibility in the next two years. With better operating leverage and a complete pass on mechanism of inflationary pressure to its clients (with a lag of three months), we see improvement in EBITDA margin in FY21-23E. Better cash flows, going forward, will be utilised to fund future capex and reduce debt (FY21 debt at ~Rs 173 crore). That is expected to result in a robust PAT CAGR of ~66% in FY21-23E.

Outlook

We believe Shaily is on a strong footing considering diversification into new product category and strong order book from existing customers. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1670 valuing the company at 25xFY23E earnings (earlier target price Rs 1060).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More