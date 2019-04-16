Buy Sequent Scientific; target of Rs 116: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Sequent Scientific

Incorporated in 1985, SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SSL) undertakes its animal health business via Alivira Animal Health Limited, which is engaged in manufacturing veterinary APIs and formulations. Earlier SSL was engaged in the manufacturing human APIs, which has been demerged with effect from October, 2017. SSL is now involved in manufacturing ‗Praziquantel‘– a human and animal API and intermediates. SSL‘s subsidiary - SeQuent Research Limited - offers analytical services to the pharma industry. SSL‘s (consolidated) portfolio consists of about 23 commercial products in animal health API and over 500 products across 12 dosage forms. Post demerger of the human API business, it has 7 manufacturing facilities across India, Spain,Turkey, Brazi and Germany.

Outlook

SeQuent trades at a attractive EV/EBIDTA of 11x on FY21E and hence we believe that the SeQuent stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 116 over the next 18 months.

