Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks are in focus on March 16, 2018

Dish TV

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 90

Citi highlighted that the company was caught between possible upside due to merger on 1 end while subdued earnings on other. It believes that the stock is attractively priced post underperformance for the last one year. it is outlining an EBITDA upside of Rs 160-350 crore due to merger synergies.

M&M

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Upgrade to buy | Target: Raised to Rs 860

The global brokerage firm said that Tractor/LCV sales have been stronger-than-expected in the last few months. Further, capital allocation and tractor cycle sustainability are near term opportunities in its view. It is expecting 10 percent growth in tractor an LCF in FY19 higher base.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 910

CLSA said that the focus on new engines and market share gains in tractors are seen. It also highlighted that the company is now launching a lower-priced brand, Trakstar, which could provide a further boost.

Brokerage: Macquarie

The brokerage said that new UV models hold the key to rerating. The company will further launch three new UV models in FY19. Impressive progress made on bs-6 powertrains development and the management expects tractor industry sales to grow 8-10% in FY19.

Bharti Infratel

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 425

Citi said that the firm is well placed to benefit from telcos’ need to strengthen 4g networks. The company is well placed despite near term pressure. One-time dividend and/or share buyback – could return cash to shareholders.

PFC

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 140

Deutsche Bank said that the stress from private sector is likely. The management does not expect elevated haircut from probable NCLT Accounts.

Tata Motors

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Cut to Rs 330

CLSA said that JLR volume growth is likely to remain subdued in FY19. Premium SUV market share could come under pressure.