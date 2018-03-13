Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks are in focus on March 13, 2018

ACC-Ambuja

Brokerage: CLSA

The brokerage house said that in effect, w/the master supply agreement, cos intend to derive savings. Further, it sees a clear rationale for minority shareholders to approve the master supply agreement.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank

The global investment bank expects benefit from the master supply agreement to accrue from three major areas. Main objective is to reduce cost to service markets, it said, adding that the firm will improve plant capacity utilization wherever possible. It prefers ACC over Ambuja on better valuation. The preferred sector picks remain Shree Cement, UltraTech and Dalmia Bharat.

IndiGo

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target: Rs 1,213

The global brokerage firm believes that Q4 may be a weaker quarter with yields down yoy. It is awaiting further details on A320 neo issue and is maintaining earnings for now. It continues to assume 24 percent ASKM growth in Q4, EBITDAR at Rs 16.6 billion.

NIIT Tech

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,050

Credit Suisse said that stock has done well but valuations are not stretched. It estimates a slight margin expansion in FY18 & FY19. It also said that it is seeing early signs of pick up in deals.

Info Edge

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,300

Macquarie believes that there is a case for higher shareholder payout. It highlighted that the cash pile of Rs 18 billion. Further, it remains confident about the ability to maintain market share.