Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks, 1 sector are on investors’ radar on March 6, 2018

Cyient

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 750

Credit Suisse observed that the firm’s business momentum is solid and sees more comfort on margins. It also observed that the company has maintained good momentum by broad basing growth profile. The order intake, it said, has picked up and pipeline is much better year on year. Going forward, it expects the company to delivery 12 percent revenue CAGR over FY18-20.

Sun Pharma

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

The global research firm believes that Halol observations require remediation, but a re-inspection is unlikely going ahead. Further, it expects the company to get a clearance for Halol in 4-6 months. Speaking on the observations, it believes that they are not serious in nature, while observations 2 and 3 and procedural in nature. Meanwhile, observation 1 relates to aseptic processing of drug products.

Tata Motors

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 407

Morgan Stanley said that JLR UK Feb sales are down 15% YoY as diesel segment saw sharp decline. It observed that JLR has more diesel models against peers.

Steel

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

The global research firm said that Indian steel firms raised domestic steel prices by Rs 1,000/tonne For March. Further, cumulative steel price hikes at 11 percent seen since December 2017. The brokerage also expects widening of discount to imports should support domestic steel prices. The strong earnings outlook is supported by higher steel spreads, it said, adding that SAIL should benefit but is cautious on valuations. It also prefers Tata Steel and JSW Steel in the sector.