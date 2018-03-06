App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 06, 2018 09:08 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks, 1 sector are on investors’ radar on March 6, 2018

Cyient, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors, among others, are being tracked by analysts on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cyient

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 750

Credit Suisse observed that the firm’s business momentum is solid and sees more comfort on margins. It also observed that the company has maintained good momentum by broad basing growth profile. The order intake, it said, has picked up and pipeline is much better year on year. Going forward, it expects the company to delivery 12 percent revenue CAGR over FY18-20.

Sun Pharma

related news

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

The global research firm believes that Halol observations require remediation, but a re-inspection is unlikely going ahead. Further, it expects the company to get a clearance for Halol in 4-6 months. Speaking on the observations, it believes that they are not serious in nature, while observations 2 and 3 and procedural in nature. Meanwhile, observation 1 relates to aseptic processing of drug products.

Tata Motors

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 407

Morgan Stanley said that JLR UK Feb sales are down 15% YoY as diesel segment saw sharp decline. It observed that JLR has more diesel models against peers.

Steel

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

The global research firm said that Indian steel firms raised domestic steel prices by Rs 1,000/tonne For March. Further, cumulative steel price hikes at 11 percent seen since December 2017. The brokerage also expects widening of discount to imports should support domestic steel prices. The strong earnings outlook is supported by higher steel spreads, it said, adding that SAIL should benefit but is cautious on valuations. It also prefers Tata Steel and JSW Steel in the sector.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC