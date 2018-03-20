App
Mar 20, 2018 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, Sell, Hold: 2 stocks and 4 sectors are on analysts’ radar on March 20, 2018

Zee Entertainment, SBI and steel sector, among others, are being tracked by investors on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Zee Ent

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 650

Credit Suisse said that the advertising market is expected to grow at 10-12 percent CAGR. It highlighted that the company has continued to outperform the industry. The company may enter regional markets like Kerala and Punjab over the coming years, it said, adding that it the firm is likely to report strong advertising growth on back of viewership gains.

State Bank of India

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 390

The brokerage said that subsidiaries are showing strong trends and SBI Card is growing in under-penetrated and profitable segment.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 370

Nomura said that the subsidiaries have continued to add value. It highlighted that subsidiaries contribute Rs 86 apiece to the target of Rs 370.

Auto

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The brokerage said that while there is a move to scrap old commercial vehicles, which is a long term positive, it is not making any changes to estimates. One needs to address issues such as affordability of current owners. The broker has retained buy call on Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland and M&M.

Utilities

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

The global research firm said that coal continues to remain in short supply. The shutdown at Adani’s Mundra and Essar units will resolve cash loss and add to the stress. Further, the import-based merchant capacities may be best-placed in current situation.

Materials

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley

The brokerage prefers Vedanta as it benefits from strong volume growth in aluminium and zinc business. It has downgraded Hindalco to equalweight.

Steel

Brokerage: Nomura

The brokerage house said that strong domestic outlook was partly offset by global peers. It believes that a risk could emerge from lower US imports. One has to be a selective buyer, it said, adding that JSW Steel is a top pick as it could cash in on lower ore prices and superior balance sheets.

