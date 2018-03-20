Buy, Sell, Hold: 2 stocks and 4 sectors are on analysts’ radar on March 20, 2018

Zee Entertainment, SBI and steel sector, among others, are being tracked by investors on Tuesday.
Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 650
Credit Suisse said that the advertising market is expected to grow at 10-12 percent CAGR. It highlighted that the company has continued to outperform the industry. The company may enter regional markets like Kerala and Punjab over the coming years, it said, adding that it the firm is likely to report strong advertising growth on back of viewership gains.
Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 390
The brokerage said that subsidiaries are showing strong trends and SBI Card is growing in under-penetrated and profitable segment.
Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 370
Nomura said that the subsidiaries have continued to add value. It highlighted that subsidiaries contribute Rs 86 apiece to the target of Rs 370.
Auto
Brokerage: Goldman Sachs
The brokerage said that while there is a move to scrap old commercial vehicles, which is a long term positive, it is not making any changes to estimates. One needs to address issues such as affordability of current owners. The broker has retained buy call on Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland and M&M.
Utilities
Brokerage: Credit Suisse
The global research firm said that coal continues to remain in short supply. The shutdown at Adani’s Mundra and Essar units will resolve cash loss and add to the stress. Further, the import-based merchant capacities may be best-placed in current situation.
Materials
Brokerage: Morgan Stanley
The brokerage prefers Vedanta as it benefits from strong volume growth in aluminium and zinc business. It has downgraded Hindalco to equalweight.
Steel
Brokerage: NomuraThe brokerage house said that strong domestic outlook was partly offset by global peers. It believes that a risk could emerge from lower US imports. One has to be a selective buyer, it said, adding that JSW Steel is a top pick as it could cash in on lower ore prices and superior balance sheets.