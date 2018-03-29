App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 29, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Security and Intelligence Services; target of Rs 1370: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Security and Intelligence Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1370 in its research report dated March 19, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Axis Direct's research report on Security and Intelligence Services


We met with management of SIS. Our earnings growth estimate of ~38% CAGR over FY18E-20E stems from our confidence that SIS can deliver: (1) 25%+ sales growth in India security based on its current monthly run-rate, (2) Margin expansion across segments, (3) Cash and pest control businesses expected to break even and (4) Higher tax benefit under 80JJAA after recent amendment in the act.

Outlook

We have not built inorganic growth into our estimates, which provides a potential upside to our numbers. We believe SIS is well-positioned to tap the large opportunity landscape in business services. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 1,370 (30x FY20E).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Security and Intelligence Services

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

