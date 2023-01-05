Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3328: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India

SIL is expected to perform strongly in Q4CY22E, with record sales and growth in profitability growth, led by order wins and margin improvement. SIL’s robust parental ecosystem provides access to advance technology and export visibility. Greater localisation and focus on market share gains would aid revenue and EBITDA growth going forward. We expect its earnings to report a 35.2% CAGR during CY2021-CY2023E.



Outlook

We upgrade our rating on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) to Buy with a 12-month price target of Rs. 3,328, led by strong outlook for its automotive and industrial businesses, and comfortable valuations, post correction in stock price.

