    Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3328: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3328 in its research report dated January 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 05, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India


    SIL is expected to perform strongly in Q4CY22E, with record sales and growth in profitability growth, led by order wins and margin improvement. SIL’s robust parental ecosystem provides access to advance technology and export visibility. Greater localisation and focus on market share gains would aid revenue and EBITDA growth going forward. We expect its earnings to report a 35.2% CAGR during CY2021-CY2023E.



    Outlook


    We upgrade our rating on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) to Buy with a 12-month price target of Rs. 3,328, led by strong outlook for its automotive and industrial businesses, and comfortable valuations, post correction in stock price.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Schaeffler India - 05 -01-2023 - khan

