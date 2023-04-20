Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3328: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India

Despite headwinds Scheffler is likely to perform in export markets on strategic relocation of capacities. With a capex of Rs. 1,500 crore over FY2022-FY2024, Schaeffler is focusing on localisation and operating excellence. Except the wind energy segment, Schaeffler is performing well in all other segments.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Schaeffler India Limited (Schaeffler) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,328 in expectation of an uptick in export revenue in the coming period, success in the high-value EV business, and traction in the aftermarket segment.

