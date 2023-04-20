English
    Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3328: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3328 in its research report dated April 19, 2023.

    April 20, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India

    Despite headwinds Scheffler is likely to perform in export markets on strategic relocation of capacities. With a capex of Rs. 1,500 crore over FY2022-FY2024, Schaeffler is focusing on localisation and operating excellence. Except the wind energy segment, Schaeffler is performing well in all other segments.

    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating on Schaeffler India Limited (Schaeffler) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,328 in expectation of an uptick in export revenue in the coming period, success in the high-value EV business, and traction in the aftermarket segment.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Apr 20, 2023 02:32 pm