    Buy Schaeffler India: target of Rs 2650: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2650 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India


    SIL’s Q1CY2022 performance was led by higher-than-expected expansion in EBITDA margin, though revenue marginally missed expectations. Exports is a high-growth area for SIL, given the pedigree of its parent company. Greater localisation and focus on market share gains would aid revenue and EBITDA growth going forward. We expect its earnings to report a 33.4% CAGR during CY2021-CY2023E. The stock trades at a P/E of 31.3x and EV/EBITDA of 19.8x its CY2023E estimates.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,650, led by a strong outlook for its automotive and industrial businesses and continuous improvement in margin profile.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Schaeffler India #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:44 pm
